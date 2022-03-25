Woodward: The Constitution makes it clear, but Thomas was saying 'No'
03:22
Share this -
copied
The Washington Post's Bob Woodward continues his discussion on new reporting that wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas, applied pressure to then-WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to challenge the results of the 2020 election.March 25, 2022
Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far
09:02
Now Playing
Woodward: The Constitution makes it clear, but Thomas was saying 'No'
03:22
UP NEXT
Why the U.S. and the world should have a 'coherent, bipartisan' strategy for China
09:33
Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine
06:01
Bob Woodward: There's an audacity in the Thomas, Meadows texts
08:46
Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor