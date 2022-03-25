Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine
06:01
Share this -
copied
Former pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko is the brother of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the situation on the ground in Ukraine and why he says WWIII has already started in Ukraine.March 25, 2022
UP NEXT
Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far
09:02
Bob Woodward: There's an audacity in the Thomas, Meadows texts
08:46
Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor
06:34
Rev. Al: GOP had a chance to not look so race-based, and they failed
09:09
Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading
08:28
NYC vaccine 'double standard' rubbing some the wrong way