With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies

Joe Scarborough, Mike Brezinski and Jon Meachem unpack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the U.S. Congress, where he implored U.S. President Biden to close Ukrainian airspace. Invoking Pearl Harbor, Martin Luther King Jr. and 9/11, Zelenskyy stated plainly: "Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace." March 16, 2022