With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies
05:31
Share this -
copied
Joe Scarborough, Mike Brezinski and Jon Meachem unpack Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the U.S. Congress, where he implored U.S. President Biden to close Ukrainian airspace. Invoking Pearl Harbor, Martin Luther King Jr. and 9/11, Zelenskyy stated plainly: "Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace." March 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv
05:36
Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination
10:22
'Humanitarian village' in Lviv offers services to refugees in need
03:34
Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'
10:14
'Nothing short of historic': Joe praises WH, Congress for Ukraine response
08:40
Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv