IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'I know this; I don't even know that.": Trump pressed on classified documents

    04:04

  • Extremism has taken root in the House GOP, says congressman

    06:12
  • Now Playing

    Wisconsin AG calls out state Republicans over removal of election official

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the past while looking forward

    02:54

  • Companies supporting abortion travel get more interest from job seekers, study shows

    07:40

  • Claire McCaskill and Jen Palmieri launch 'How to Win in 2024' podcast

    03:10

  • Andrew Weissmann: In my 21 years as a prosecutor, I never saw this charge

    08:13

  • 'It's a fake charge': Trump denies telling staffer to delete Mar-a-Lago tapes

    01:33

  • Democrats have been 'iced out' of funding government talks, says House member

    06:24

  • 'Great deal at issue': Michigan senator backs workers in UAW strike

    06:23

  • Joe pushes back on Trump documents comment: 'The biggest nonsense'

    07:47

  • Young Republicans are pushing their party on climate change

    06:13

  • Senator mourns personal, political loss of Mitt Romney not running for re-election

    07:19

  • Steve Rattner digs into what's driving possible auto strikes

    08:39

  • Hillary Clinton adds professor to her list of many titles

    05:55

  • 'I'm all in': Hillary Clinton on why she says Biden should run for re-election

    02:54

  • Don't blame it on me: Pelosi reacts to McCarthy impeachment remarks

    04:38

  • Pelosi pushes back against concerns over Biden's age: His experience is an advantage to us

    07:47

  • Senators host tech leaders for closed-door AI summit

    06:22

  • GOP senator says Tuberville has right to block promotions, also says it has to be resolved

    06:16

Morning Joe

Wisconsin AG calls out state Republicans over removal of election official

05:17

The Republican-led Wisconsin Senate on Thursday voted to remove the state's chief election official ahead of the 2024 presidential election, prompting a lawsuit from the state’s top prosecutor who said the Senate lacked that authority. Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul discusses.Sept. 15, 2023

  • 'I know this; I don't even know that.": Trump pressed on classified documents

    04:04

  • Extremism has taken root in the House GOP, says congressman

    06:12
  • Now Playing

    Wisconsin AG calls out state Republicans over removal of election official

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the past while looking forward

    02:54

  • Companies supporting abortion travel get more interest from job seekers, study shows

    07:40

  • Claire McCaskill and Jen Palmieri launch 'How to Win in 2024' podcast

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All