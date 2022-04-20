IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Will Russia allow civilians out of Mariupol's steel plant?

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    Patchwork of changing rules on masking creates traveler confusion

    05:42

  • Dramatic footage shows woman fainting, falling underneath moving train

    00:56

  • Aid groups in Poland continue working to settle Ukrainian refugees

    03:35

  • Amid war in Ukraine, Biden turns to domestic issues

    02:56

  • What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia

    05:17

  • A real foreign policy for the middle class

    05:12

  • McFaul: You can't want diplomacy if the other side doesn't want to talk

    11:16

  • Ukraine claims to have leaked personal information of Russian troops, spies

    07:41

  • Ukraine's prosecutor general investigates Russia's alleged war crimes

    03:50

  • How aid organizations in Romania are helping Ukrainian refugees

    03:04

  • Why the IMF, World Bank important in supporting Ukraine

    09:55

  • Biden set to push for more consequences to Russia in call with allies

    06:01

  • Judge strikes down CDC transportation mask mandate

    07:16

  • Moscow launches a new phase of the conflict

    06:27

  • Must-Read Op-Eds: Will the media question Sen. Mike Lee? 

    09:11

  • Allies have 'change of heart' in types of military aide for Ukraine

    04:30

  • How to keep diverse democracies from falling apart

    10:08

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: President Biden, Krispy Kreme and Barbie

    03:35

  • Joe: Rep. Roy should be ashamed of himself for texts on 2020 election

    04:20

Morning Joe

Will Russia allow civilians out of Mariupol's steel plant?

08:09

Holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant, Maj. Serhiy Volyna, the commander of the last remaining Ukrainian troops holding Mariupol has said that his forces are outnumbered and may only have hours to live. Volyna said there were about 500 wounded troops and many civilians with them at the Azovstal steel plant. Will Russia allow those wounded and civilians out?April 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Will Russia allow civilians out of Mariupol's steel plant?

    08:09
  • UP NEXT

    Patchwork of changing rules on masking creates traveler confusion

    05:42

  • Dramatic footage shows woman fainting, falling underneath moving train

    00:56

  • Aid groups in Poland continue working to settle Ukrainian refugees

    03:35

  • Amid war in Ukraine, Biden turns to domestic issues

    02:56

  • What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia

    05:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All