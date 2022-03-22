Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?
07:53
Share this -
copied
Senate hearings are taking place this week in a historic confirmation battle over the first Black woman ever nominated to serve on the Supreme Court, and some Senate Republicans coalesced around a few lines of attack against Jackson.March 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb
01:09
Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive
04:49
U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces
11:10
Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters
01:30
Does the United States have a free speech problem?
17:16
In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'