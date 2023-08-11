Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact

Hawaii's deadly wildfires, intensified by climate change-induced drought and hurricanes, underscore the dire consequences of rising temperatures. With July marking the hottest month ever recorded, experts link unprecedented heatwaves in the Southern US, Europe, and China to the undeniable impact of climate change. Senior Climate reporter for The Messenger, Dave Levitan, joins Way Too Early to discuss how climate change contributes to these extreme conditions and the potential for more deadly storms in the upcoming hurricane season.Aug. 11, 2023