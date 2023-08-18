IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Why Trump shouldn't be allowed to move Fulton County case to federal court

06:57

United States attorney and principal deputy solicitor general in the Reagan administration, Donald Ayer, discusses why Trump shouldn't be allowed to move his Fulton County case to federal court, an argument he lays out in a new piece for The Atlantic.Aug. 18, 2023

