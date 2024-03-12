IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why Trump flip-flopped on TikTok
March 12, 202405:32

Why Trump flip-flopped on TikTok

05:32

Former President Trump on Monday said he fears that banning Chinese-owned social app TikTok would only serve to empower Facebook, which he labelled an “enemy of the people.” While president in 2020, Trump said he planned to bar TikTok from operating in the U.S. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Trump may have changed course.March 12, 2024

