  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Morning Joe

Why Trump continues to resonate with evangelical voters

The New York Times' Ruth Graham joins Morning Joe to discuss how former President Trump has a closer and likely more counterintuitive relationship with evangelical voters than Republican candidates of the past.Jan. 12, 2024

