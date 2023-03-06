IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why the U.S. is facing extremist violence it doesn't know how to stop

Morning Joe

Why the U.S. is facing extremist violence it doesn't know how to stop

05:48

The Atlantic's Adrienne LaFrance joins Morning Joe to discuss a 'new phase of domestic terror' in the U.S.March 6, 2023

