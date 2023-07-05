IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bidens host July 4 celebration at WH, Trump spends day on social media

    06:44

  • 'American Childhood' looks at the 'moment of specialness' throughout history

    08:29

  • Meta enters the ring to take on Twitter

    07:56
    Why ruling on contact with social media firms could have major chilling effect

    06:44
    'Team Rubicon' follows vet-led org on disaster relief missions

    08:32

  • DeSantis' campaign faces an 'uphill battle,' says his PAC spokesperson

    02:28

  • Israel wraps up raid in Jenin, trades fire with Gaza

    02:44

  • Claire McCaskill: Trump treated Sen. Graham like he was dirt under his shoe 

    04:02

  • Police investigate motive in Philadelphia mass shooting

    04:23

  • DeSantis faces criticism over anti-LGBTQ video

    02:44

  • Lindsey Graham booed by home state Republicans

    05:01

  • Dangerous heat scorches millions across the south

    02:31

  • Police search for suspects in Baltimore mass shooting

    09:50

  • 'It's misinformation': Erin Brockovich slams lack of transparency in toxic spill aftermath

    09:01

  • Jess Bravin: Eliminating 'racial preferences' has been a driving part of Roberts' jurisprudence for decades.

    06:13

  • Joe: 'A happy ending' seems unlikely for Trump in this battle with Jack Smith

    06:00

  • 'Key figure in indictment revealed': Susie Wiles identified in Trump's classified docs case

    05:38

  • 'Can money stop Trump in 2024?': Koch network's $70M move

    05:12

  • 'Immigrants leaving Florida in fear': New immigration law sparks exodus of workers

    05:37

  • Gov. Wes Moore: 'Progress is intentional, not inevitable' in Maryland

    07:51

Morning Joe

Why ruling on contact with social media firms could have major chilling effect

06:44

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday restricted some agencies and officials of the administration of President Joe Biden from meeting and communicating with social media companies to moderate their content, according to a court filing. The Washington Post's Cat Zakrzewski and David Rohde discuss.July 5, 2023

