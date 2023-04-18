IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House GOP brings circus to New York with hearing on crime

    07:08

  • Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us

    06:06
  • Now Playing

    Why Republicans are making it clear they're against replacing Sen. Feinstein

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Jordan Klepper interviews AOC, appeals to George Santos to stop by 'Daily Show'

    09:16

  • Doctors told Florida women her fetus wouldn't survive, and she was still denied abortion

    10:51

  • Mika Brzezinski: Republicans want to hide behind old, overused stigma on abortion

    03:18

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukrainian armed forces are motivated

    05:58

  • Trump once called for death penalty for Central Park Five, now one is running for office

    05:34

  • Why remote work is getting harder to find

    07:03

  • Gov. DeSantis makes his next move in a political battle against Disney

    06:18

  • Bill Clinton: 'We need to start talking across this divide' 

    05:41

  • Despite indictment, Trump's support base stands firm

    09:08

  • Michigan Senator on Gun Control: "It's all about political will"

    07:08

  • After 35 years, 'Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway. 

    07:50

  • National Urban League's annual report reveals alarming rise in hate crimes

    07:39

  • Alabama Sweet 16 party turns into tragedy as 4 are killed and 28 injured 

    06:39

  • President Biden: 'I felt like Beau was with me'

    02:54

  • Mayor Adams slams GOP's 'political stunt' against Manhattan DA Bragg

    04:17

  • 'Women and girls will die': FL State Senator on new six-week abortion ban

    04:07

  • Top GOP Donor withholds support over DeSantis' abortion ban

    06:57

Morning Joe

Why Republicans are making it clear they're against replacing Sen. Feinstein

04:31

Key Senate Republicans came out Monday against temporarily replacing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on the Judiciary Committee, leaving Democrats in a predicament as several of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees are bottled up in the panel.April 18, 2023

  • House GOP brings circus to New York with hearing on crime

    07:08

  • Eugene Robinson: Clarence Thomas is just laughing at us

    06:06
  • Now Playing

    Why Republicans are making it clear they're against replacing Sen. Feinstein

    04:31
  • UP NEXT

    Jordan Klepper interviews AOC, appeals to George Santos to stop by 'Daily Show'

    09:16

  • Doctors told Florida women her fetus wouldn't survive, and she was still denied abortion

    10:51

  • Mika Brzezinski: Republicans want to hide behind old, overused stigma on abortion

    03:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All