    Why remote work is getting harder to find

Morning Joe

Why remote work is getting harder to find

07:03

Linkedin's chief economist Karin Kimbrough joins Morning Joe to discuss the state of the U.S. labor market. Kimbrough notes that as the labor market is cooling, job seekers are intensifying their search efforts. Kimbrough also discusses why remote work is getting harder to find.April 18, 2023

    Why remote work is getting harder to find

