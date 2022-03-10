IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

'A nightmare for China': Why Joe thinks Putin's war spells doom for Xi Jinpin's plans

05:00

Joe Scarborough and the Morning Joe panel discuss why Putin's invasion of Ukraine is such a "nightmare" for China. The current global world order, Joe says, is something "the Chinese have maniacally been focused on dominating for 30 years, and now that they're in the position where they can start dominating, Putin is setting it on fire."March 10, 2022

