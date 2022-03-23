Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'
Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and why he says Vladimir Putin's conventional options in Ukraine are limited.March 23, 2022
