Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb01:09
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine04:44
GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons08:49
Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?07:53
Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive04:49
U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces11:10
Russian forces reportedly shoot at peaceful protesters01:30
Does the United States have a free speech problem?17:16
In Ukraine, Putin continues to dig himself 'a hole he can never climb out of'05:57
Joe: Putin doesn't care how many Russian soldiers die in Ukraine — but their mothers might16:38
Durbin: GOP ‘Fire-breathers’ on judiciary committee like Hawley are ‘ruining their party’07:17
Poroshenko: Ukraine isn't only fighting for our soul, but for the West. Help us save you.07:51
Boeing 737 plane crashes in China with more than 130 people on board00:34
Michael McFaul: I applaud what Schwarzenegger said in his video04:17
'We still live here': Ukrainian Witness Project captures everyday life04:53
Noah Rothman: Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs on Russia05:29
Senator calls out GOP 'double standard' in criticizing Biden over Ukraine12:14
'End this war of choice': Deputy Secretary of State urges all nations to press Putin07:17
Joe: For people who believe in freedom over autocracy, this is our time to be together06:11
White House vows consequences if China supports Russia05:38
Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine11:39
The Washington Post's David Ignatius and the Atlantic Council's Ian Brzezinski join Morning Joe to discuss the possible choices Vladimir Putin could make in Ukraine.March 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Ukraine forces reclaim Kyiv suburb01:09
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine04:44
GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons08:49
Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?07:53
Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive04:49
U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces11:10