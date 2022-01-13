Why Biden's Bull Connor reference felt 'out of character'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Morning Joe panel discusses President Biden's speech urging Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, and in particular, when the president mentioned former Alabama Rep. Bull Connor.Jan. 13, 2022
