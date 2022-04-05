Why President Biden's base is in distress

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha04:43
Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars05:13
Now Playing
Why President Biden's base is in distress01:59
UP NEXT
Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?10:39
Making the case for reform at the U.N.06:34
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine06:17
Ivanka Trump to meet with January 6 committee00:36
Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion05:04
'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels05:33
U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser07:39
Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo06:28
‘Nothing but political grandstanding’: Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson06:32
Why U.S. will have to deal with 'competing realities' in Russia11:17
Donny Deutsch: Biden's job is up, but his brand is down04:54
'We have evidence' of Russian war crimes, says Ukraine prosecutor general04:36
Sen. Durbin: The theories thrown at Judge Jackson 'just don't wash'07:02
Trump goes after the 'Big 12' GOP incumbents for the midterms09:37
'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'07:08
Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia07:13
Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson07:58
Why President Biden's base is in distress01:59
Politico's Eugene Daniels joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on why Biden's base is in distress.April 5, 2022
Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha04:43
Fallout continues after Will Smith's actions at Oscars05:13
Now Playing
Why President Biden's base is in distress01:59
UP NEXT
Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?10:39
Making the case for reform at the U.N.06:34
Vigil for MLK stands in solidarity with Ukraine06:17