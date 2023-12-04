IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Why polar bear encounters are spiking in a small Canadian town

04:56

NBC News’ Anne Thompson reports on why a polar bear invasion is overrunning a town in northern Canada due to a lack of ice in the bears' natural habitat.Dec. 4, 2023

