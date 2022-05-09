IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Failures on battlefield don't stop Russia from flexing might at Victory Day parade

    09:17

  • Putin leans into the past because he has no victorious past or future, says historian

    10:20
  • Now Playing

    Why new college grads should work from the office, not from home

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Senate set to vote on abortion rights bill this week

    09:40

  • London mayor encourages all Americans to 'Do London'

    04:27

  • An exercise in soft power: First Lady makes surprise Ukraine trip

    10:07

  • Trump proposed launching missiles into Mexico to destroy drug labs, Esper says

    07:40

  • Symone Sanders: This should be look at as the criminalization of women

    07:12

  • Jonathan Chait: For the GOP, the leak became the message

    05:35

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the Kentucky Derby

    04:09

  • 'Our rights, our freedoms are on the ballot,' says Michigan official

    11:57

  • Illinois governor vows to protect reproductive rights in face of SCOTUS opinion leak

    05:43

  • Pentagon: Ukrainians are still fighting bravely in Mariupol

    07:54

  • 'Vote, vote like your life depends on it,' House member says after draft leak

    07:23

  • How the GOP can still blow it in elections

    06:58

  • EU nations debate Russian oil ban

    07:14

  • Joe: More Trump means less Republicans being elected in 2022

    06:52

  • Russia steps up tempo of attacks in Eastern Ukraine

    08:26

  • 'Unequal' looks at moments of injustice in U.S. history

    04:12

  • Gov. Newsom urges Democrats to stand up to GOP following SCOTUS leak

    08:07

Morning Joe

Why new college grads should work from the office, not from home

05:53

The Washington Post's Megan McArdle argues why new college graduates should resist the working from home and go into their offices. The Morning Joe panel discusses.May 9, 2022

  • Failures on battlefield don't stop Russia from flexing might at Victory Day parade

    09:17

  • Putin leans into the past because he has no victorious past or future, says historian

    10:20
  • Now Playing

    Why new college grads should work from the office, not from home

    05:53
  • UP NEXT

    Senate set to vote on abortion rights bill this week

    09:40

  • London mayor encourages all Americans to 'Do London'

    04:27

  • An exercise in soft power: First Lady makes surprise Ukraine trip

    10:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All