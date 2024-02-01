IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why more startups have reached 'unicorn' status than ever before

Morning Joe

Why more startups have reached 'unicorn' status than ever before

In 2013, venture capitalist Aileen Lee coined the term "unicorn" to describe startups whose valuations had reached $1 billion or more over the prior ten years. Forbes' Maggie McGrath and Huma Abedin discuss the rise of unicorn startups.Feb. 1, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

