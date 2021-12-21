Why mercenaries are working secretly in the Russian army

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why mercenaries are working secretly in the Russian army07:50
Michael Weiss of New Lines Magazine reports on mercenaries working secretly in the Russian army, how they get there and why they join.Dec. 21, 2021
