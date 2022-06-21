IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three Republicans to testify on Trump's efforts to overturn election

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Why John Eastman could get all the blame

    07:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden considers gas tax holiday; and is a recession inevitable?

    06:39

  • Surgeon General: 'A really big moment in the fight against Covid'

    03:07

  • 'Father of the Bride' is about Latinos, but it's for the world, says film's star

    06:40

  • 'An Immense World' looks at the sensory world of animals

    08:06

  • Texas reporter says 'some basics' in response to shooting still need to be answered

    06:17

  • Sen. Coons: We are very, very close to a deal on gun safety

    08:01

  • Can DeSantis take over for Trump as GOP 'combatant-in-chief'?

    06:39

  • Bill Bratton: If not for police, we would have lost our democracy on Jan. 6

    06:18

  • Joe on alarming GOP campaign ad: Every Republican needs to call this out 

    07:12

  • Sheryl Sandberg has 'done so much damage to our society,' argues writer

    03:52

  • Jeh Johnson: Democrats need to make public safety a central issue

    07:12

  • Could Ginni Thomas face 'criminal liability'?

    06:19

  • Why a prosecution of Trump would face challenges

    04:53

  • Despite a backlash, is feminism losing cultural vitality?

    07:19

  • Women over 50 having an impact on the battle for Roe

    04:49

  • Why Philadelphia police grapple with the strains of service

    07:51

  • Why the Jan. 6 committee hearings are 'exceeding expectations'

    03:07

  • Joe: It is jarring to see a hero like Rep. Crenshaw being confronted like this

    02:22

Morning Joe

Why John Eastman could get all the blame

07:37

Former President Trump has told confidants that he sees no reason to defend John Eastman, the lawyer who tried to help him overturn the 2020 election, according to new Rolling Stone reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses.June 21, 2022

  • Three Republicans to testify on Trump's efforts to overturn election

    07:36
  • Now Playing

    Why John Eastman could get all the blame

    07:37
  • UP NEXT

    Biden considers gas tax holiday; and is a recession inevitable?

    06:39

  • Surgeon General: 'A really big moment in the fight against Covid'

    03:07

  • 'Father of the Bride' is about Latinos, but it's for the world, says film's star

    06:40

  • 'An Immense World' looks at the sensory world of animals

    08:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All