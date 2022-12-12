IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Why it's time for House Republicans to create a 'Democracy Caucus'

05:39

Tom Rogers and Susan Del Percio join Morning Joe to discuss their latest joint Newsweek column on why House Republicans need to create a 'Democracy Caucus'.Dec. 12, 2022

