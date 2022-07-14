Why I started 'putting out propaganda' for the Oath Keepers — and what drove me to leave

Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, speaks with Morning Joe about how he became to work for the far-right militia group, what pushed him to resign, and how the group "radicalized over time." When discussing why he left, Tatenhove said "I walked away because of the radicalism and the racism... they were discussing that the Holocaust had never happened ... I couldn't abide it." July 14, 2022