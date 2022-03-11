IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

Morning Joe

Why history suggests Ukrainian freedom fighters can stand up to Russian military

Walter Isaacson and Sebastian Junger join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine along with Junger's latest Vanity Fair piece on Ukrainian freedom fighters.March 11, 2022

