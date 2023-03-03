IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Pence dodges questions about supporting Trump in 2024

    08:31
    Why Finland may join NATO without Sweden

    05:16
    Chicago is in a leadership crisis, and I offer quality leadership, says mayor candidate

    08:25

  • Steve Rattner: Broad-based economic punishment of China not likely

    08:09

  • House Intel committee to hold worldwide threats hearing

    06:14

  • Iconic news magazine celebrates its 100th birthday

    03:15

  • Inside Trump's 5-part plan to attack DeSantis

    05:30

  • This year's CPAC brings the usual rhetoric without the crowds

    05:51

  • David Ignatius: Biden should reach out to China because it's the right thing to do

    06:48

  • Former GOP House members support Michigan gun safety legislation

    06:32

  • Poland delivers first Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    08:53

  • 'Unpatriotic and un-American' to threaten to default on our debts, says House Dem

    05:39

  • Brandon Johnson hopes to be first public school teacher elected Chicago mayor

    12:42

  • North Carolina's new Democratic leader looks to the state's rural communities

    04:54

  • Secretary of State Blinken and Russian counterpart meet at summit

    06:22

  • House Dem pushes back as Republican expresses concern over Covid comment

    04:32

  • Rep. Taylor Greene makes false claims about Biden and fentanyl

    08:36

  • Joe: Can you believe insurrectionists can sit in front of Garland and be self-righteous?

    11:57

  • How China is edging ahead of the U.S. in A.I.

    05:51

  • First-ever A.I. legal assistant makes its debut

    06:07

This week, Finland's parliament approved legislation paving the way for the country to join NATO. But Finland may have to join NATO without Sweden. Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto joins Morning Joe to discuss. Haavisto also discusses offering tanks to Ukraine.March 3, 2023

