IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'We did nothing wrong': Trump's response on taking plea deal in Georgia

    08:11

  • Meacham: Pence probably saved the republic, but I don't always want to count on one person to do it

    08:18

  • Republican presidential candidate says he'd pardon Trump if elected

    01:41

  • Georgia state senator recalls 2020 meeting with Trump team

    05:36
  • Now Playing

    Why did Georgia indictment happen in Fulton County?

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Broad and sweeping indictment with 'telling' number of unindicted co-conspirators

    09:41

  • Jared Kushner's money from Saudi Arabia comes into sharper focus

    04:42

  • How elite schools favor the wealthy

    05:39

  • 'Painkiller' traces Sackler family's role in opioid crisis

    06:28

  • Third service branch set to be without Senate-confirmed leader

    05:24

  • Democrats won't claim weaponization of DOJ on Hunter Biden, says House member

    08:04

  • School district has teacher openings it can't fill, says superintendent

    06:11

  • Republican campaigns collide at Iowa State Fair

    04:43

  • 96 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires

    04:47

  • Chuck Rosenberg: The road we’re on leads to a federal courthouse

    06:30

  • Family affairs in politics: Hunter Biden's exploits spark debate on presidential kin

    12:30

  •  Unveiling the Telemarketing trade: HBO's revealing documentary series

    04:27

  • 'The Injustice of Place': Rural poverty takes center stage in new book

    04:51

  • Arizona judge recognizes 'No Labels' party: Democrats concerned about impact on 2024 election

    02:35

  • Gov. JB Pritzker: Biden-Harris administration 'truly has fought for gun safety'

    06:51

Morning Joe

Why did Georgia indictment happen in Fulton County?

02:49

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Greg Bluestein joins Morning Joe to discuss why the sweeping 41-count indictment happened in Fulton County, one of the bluest counties in the state.Aug. 15, 2023

  • 'We did nothing wrong': Trump's response on taking plea deal in Georgia

    08:11

  • Meacham: Pence probably saved the republic, but I don't always want to count on one person to do it

    08:18

  • Republican presidential candidate says he'd pardon Trump if elected

    01:41

  • Georgia state senator recalls 2020 meeting with Trump team

    05:36
  • Now Playing

    Why did Georgia indictment happen in Fulton County?

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Broad and sweeping indictment with 'telling' number of unindicted co-conspirators

    09:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All