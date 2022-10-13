IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense

  Democrats maintain narrow lead in generic ballot

    Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict

    Russia's intel agency arrests eight people and blames Ukraine for bridge blast

  'I don't see the direct effect': Non-voters weigh in on the midterms

  'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season

  'The most serious threat the Iranian regime has faced since 1979'

  Senator predicts a 'wild few weeks' in Ukraine fighting are ahead

  John Kirby: We want Ukraine to have their territory back; we want Ukraine to be whole

  'Look what I've gotten done': Biden defends his job performance

  Senate candidate calls out GOP challenger for trying to tear down democracy

  'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy

  With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army

  'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series

  'Bad Sisters' star on the show's success and the finale

  'Voters don't know a lot about him': Vance works to define himself in Ohio race

  GOP Rep. Kinzinger is endorsing Democrats in key midterm races

  'Gods of Soccer' names the 100 greatest soccer players of all time

  How religious conservatives made reproductive rights a political issue

  Kornacki: Republicans have moved ahead in generic ballot but only slightly

Morning Joe

Why Alex Jones' 'world of lies' cannot withstand verdict

The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $965 million to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack for the suffering he caused them by spreading lies on his platforms about the 2012 massacre, a Connecticut jury found on Wednesday. Reporter Ben Collins and George Conway join Morning Joe to discuss.Oct. 13, 2022

