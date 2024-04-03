IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Why a 'winner-take-all' system in Nebraska could have a huge impact on 2024
April 3, 2024

Morning Joe

Why a 'winner-take-all' system in Nebraska could have a huge impact on 2024

02:21

Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen is endorsing switching the state to a “winner-take-all” system for Electoral College votes, a change could tip the 2024 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 3, 2024

