BREAKING: Brooklyn subway shooting suspect taken into custody, police sources say

Morning Joe

Why a 'dysfunctional military culture' leads to Russia's losses

06:08

The Morning Joe panel reads from new Washington Post columns from Max Boot and Michael Gerson on the war in Ukraine.April 13, 2022

