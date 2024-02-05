IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Why a booming economy isn't boosting Biden's approval numbers

10:47

Despite a strong economy, only 36 percent of registered voters in new polling approve of the president's handling of the economy and 55 percent trust Trump to handle the economy. The Morning Joe panel discusses why Biden's approval numbers on the economy remain low.Feb. 5, 2024

