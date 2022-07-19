IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Herschel Walker isn't funny

  • How DeSantis opens the cultural issue trap door — and why Americans keep falling through

    Who are the Trump White House officials set to testify at prime-time Jan. 6 hearing Thursday?

    N.Y. congressional candidate Jamie Cheney shares abortion story in TV ad

  • 2022 should be a 'massive' year for the GOP. Democrat fundraising numbers beg to differ.

  • Gutierrez: Abbott hasn't been back to Uvalde, or to a single funeral. Victims need support.

  • Bannon threatens to go 'medieval' in contempt trial, judge clearly doesn't care

  • Sharpton: Trump isn't running for the White House — he's trying to avoid the big house

  • Jan. 6 committee expects to have Secret Service text messages by Tuesday

  • In echoes of 2020, Wisconsin Dems focus on voting out 'embarrassing' Sen. Ron Johnson

  • Woodward reacts to 'stunning' Jan. 6 testimony and resulting 'battle royale' in the DOJ

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin details what to expect during next primetime Jan. 6 hearing

  • 'Somebody's lying': Secret Service accused of deleting key text messages from Jan. 5 and 6

  • Democrats, Republicans both bristle against 2020 repeat: 'Not just no, hell no'

  • 'I've already made that decision': Trump says his mind is made up — it's only a matter of timing

  • The 'eternal question' that got a standing ovation when Hillary Clinton attended Broadway's 'POTUS'

  • Dutch defense minister: 'We have to make sure that Putin’s aggression is not rewarded'

  • Trump tried to call a White House staffer who was in talks with Jan. 6 panel, source says

  • Biden's lack of political courage on Iran nuclear deal a 'tragedy,' says columnist

  • Why I started 'putting out propaganda' for the Oath Keepers — and what drove me to leave

Morning Joe

Who are the Trump White House officials set to testify at prime-time Jan. 6 hearing Thursday?

Mike Brezinski shares what we know about Former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews and Matthew Pottinger, a member of the National Security Council during the Trump administration, the two Trump White Hosue officials expected to testify at the Jan. 6 committee’s prime-time hearing on Thursday. July 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

