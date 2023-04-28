Haley implies Biden won't make it to 86, White House fires back

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's recent comments about President Biden's age are stirring up controversy. During an interview on Fox News, Haley implied that 'if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.' The White House responded to Haley's comments, stating that they do not directly respond to campaigns but adding, 'honestly, I forgot she was running.' The Morning Joe panel discuss. April 28, 2023