IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
When Trump critics come crawling back
April 18, 202402:50

  • Mika: Arizona's ban will have an incredible impact on women and families

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    When Trump critics come crawling back

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    'It's just such a lie': Joe calls out Bill Barr for saying a second Biden term is 'national suicide'

    06:28

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin on watching JFK grow as a candidate and leader

    08:48

  • Alex Edelman on the bittersweet feelings of his new special

    07:29

  • Biden is focused on the middle class, Trump is focused on himself: Gov. Shapiro

    11:19

  • Rep. Goldman: Why the GOP is wasting the Senate's time with impeachment articles

    05:41

  • Hillary Clinton slams 'cruelty towards women' of Arizona's abortion law

    04:55

  • 'Women are scared, and they should be': Arizona Senate candidate slams abortion law

    07:49

  • 'Strap on a glock': Kari Lake urges supporters to be ready for 2024

    06:16

  • Bob Graham, former Florida governor and senator, dies at 87

    02:11

  • 'I will not have any jurors intimidated': Judge issues warning during trial

    12:39

  • David Frum: Why Biden shouldn't debate Trump

    08:39

  • Nancy French on being 'Ghosted' for not supporting Trump

    11:04

  • 'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' honors secret WWII unit that battled the Nazis

    06:15

  • Author's letters to his newborn son inspired new book on climate

    08:18

  • Trump returns to court after no jurors picked on Day 1

    03:12

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin re-lived the 60s with her husband for 'An Unfinished Love Story'

    07:51

  • 'The U.S. has an obligation to support our allies': House GOP member backs Ukraine aid

    09:18

  • A call for people to take control of our democracy: Eddie Glaude on his new book

    08:06

Morning Joe

When Trump critics come crawling back

02:50

Former AG Bill Barr is just the latest in a line of Republicans who found the courage to stand up to Trump only to come crawling back.April 18, 2024

  • Mika: Arizona's ban will have an incredible impact on women and families

    07:41
  • Now Playing

    When Trump critics come crawling back

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    'It's just such a lie': Joe calls out Bill Barr for saying a second Biden term is 'national suicide'

    06:28

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin on watching JFK grow as a candidate and leader

    08:48

  • Alex Edelman on the bittersweet feelings of his new special

    07:29

  • Biden is focused on the middle class, Trump is focused on himself: Gov. Shapiro

    11:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All