'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress
05:55
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address members of Congress in a virtual speech Wednesday, and the Morning Joe panel discusses why he is likely to thank the U.S. for its help while asking for more assistance in fighting Russia.March 15, 2022
