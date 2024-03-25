IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to look for Monday as Trump in New York for hush money hearing
March 25, 202406:37

  • Trump expected to be in NY for hush money hearing as he faces bond deadline

    05:02

  • Michael Beschloss: Zero historical parallel in politics for Trump's legal issues

    10:15
  • Now Playing

    What to look for Monday as Trump in New York for hush money hearing

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    Former Hamas hostage recounts horrors of captivity

    06:53

  • House member slams 'farcical effort' of impeachment inquiry

    04:49

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Trump will hurt anybody, anything in his way

    13:09

  • 'The Black Box' tells story of how Black Americans use the written word to define themselves

    08:22

  • WH: The president is taking his case on the road, and he's talking about his record

    07:50

  • Shania Twain: Hold onto optimism and don't let go

    07:09

  • Sen. Warren: Biden is reminding us health care is on the ballot

    12:25

  • 'Protect your health care. Stop Trump': Biden-Harris campaign warns in new ad

    00:41

  • Biden campaign mocks Trump as 'Broke Don'

    02:06

  • Jonathan Greenblatt: I don't need Trump to lecture me on how to vote

    11:08

  • Joe: There is an onslaught at the U.S. southern border, and it is Trump's fault

    08:28

  • 'If this were a law school exam, Judge Cannon would be failing,' says legal expert 

    07:13

  • 'Wildly fun, silly entertainment': 'Palm Royale' takes a satirical dive into Palm Beach's elite society

    04:29

  • U.S. hits new low in World Happiness Report: 'We're not happy'

    01:06

  • 'Authoritarianism is bad for business': Expert warns Trump's 'crazy' will 'affect the economy'

    13:44

  • 'He's calling you poison': Sharpton slams Trump's 'racist' anti-immigrant rhetoric

    07:39

  • 'I'll oppose any cuts to Social Security or Medicare': GOP Lawmaker rejects party's budget changes

    08:47

Morning Joe

What to look for Monday as Trump in New York for hush money hearing

06:37

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be in a New York courtroom Monday morning for a hearing on the hush money case against him. The Morning Joe panel discusses. Monday is also the deadline for Trump to put up a bond of $464M in the civil fraud case. Legal analyst Lisa Rubin and attorney Caroline Polisi discuss.March 25, 2024

  • Trump expected to be in NY for hush money hearing as he faces bond deadline

    05:02

  • Michael Beschloss: Zero historical parallel in politics for Trump's legal issues

    10:15
  • Now Playing

    What to look for Monday as Trump in New York for hush money hearing

    06:37
  • UP NEXT

    Former Hamas hostage recounts horrors of captivity

    06:53

  • House member slams 'farcical effort' of impeachment inquiry

    04:49

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Trump will hurt anybody, anything in his way

    13:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All