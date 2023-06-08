IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What to look for if Trump is indicted by the DOJ

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Pence weighs in on support for eventual GOP nominee: What it means

    07:02

  • Is Pence's speaking truth to power something to celebrate or criticize?

    10:07

  • Writer who left day job and traveled the country details experience in 'America the Beautiful?'

    04:39

  • Army Secretary: 'Woke military' criticisms are undermining our recruiting

    04:52

  • Everyone in the golf world caught off guard by merger, says writer

    07:36

  • The impact of big tech rolling back misinformation measures

    12:07

  • Steve Rattner breaks down what's driving America's sour mood

    10:04

  • Joe: Gov. Newsom is calling out 'abhorrent' moves by DeSantis

    10:52

  • Richard Haass: PGA/LIV Golf merger a question of 'when' and not 'if'

    07:34

  • Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, testifies before grand jury

    06:16

  • Christie enters race, blasts Trump as 'lonely, self-consumed...mirror hog'

    07:54

  • 'Kimberly Akimbo' star says show has taught her the preciousness of life

    08:18

  • 'Supermajority' looks at how SCOTUS divided America

    05:38

  • Diego Luna: 'Andor' is an intimate show about people trying to survive oppression

    06:43

  • Mark Leibovich: New MLB rules saved baseball

    07:56

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: Trump is the great leaker of all things on the Trump side

    10:33

  • Looking back at the death of Bobby Kennedy and D-Day Invasion

    10:30

  • Rep. Jeffries: Democrats are 'Team Reasonable, Team Normal, Team Get-Stuff-Done'

    03:30

  • Rep. Jeffries: Dems are going to find common ground with GOP whenever, wherever possible

    07:09

Morning Joe

What to look for if Trump is indicted by the DOJ

01:41

Legal analyst Andrew Weissmann discusses what to look for if Trump is indicted by the DOJ, including whether the charges include not just illegal “retention” of national defense information, but also a separate allegation of “dissemination.June 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    What to look for if Trump is indicted by the DOJ

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Pence weighs in on support for eventual GOP nominee: What it means

    07:02

  • Is Pence's speaking truth to power something to celebrate or criticize?

    10:07

  • Writer who left day job and traveled the country details experience in 'America the Beautiful?'

    04:39

  • Army Secretary: 'Woke military' criticisms are undermining our recruiting

    04:52

  • Everyone in the golf world caught off guard by merger, says writer

    07:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All