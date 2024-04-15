IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins
April 15, 202409:20
    What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins

Morning Joe

What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins

09:20

The trial in the New York criminal case against Donald Trump begins Monday with jury selection, the first of the four criminal cases against the former president to reach this pivotal stage. Legal analysts Kristy Greenberg and Lisa Rubin discuss.April 15, 2024

