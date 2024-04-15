What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins

- Now Playing
What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins09:20
- UP NEXT
'New Cold Wars' looks at the revival of superpower conflict06:10
GOP governor tries to defend his flip-flop on Trump and insurrection05:15
John Kirby: What Iran did was truly unprecedented05:54
Israel will retain our right to defend ourself after Iran's attack, says gov't. spokesperson04:54
Mara Gay: If you support a woman's right to choose, you won't listen to GOP flip-flopping09:38
Sara Bareilles on why 'Girls5eva' is 'the most fun to make'11:07
Biden exploring if he can shut down border unilaterally: report04:21
Fareed Zakaria: U.S. aid to Ukraine is a matter of life and death12:12
Kari Lake was against abortion in 2022, but after Arizona ban her tone sounds different02:02
'America was transfixed by this case': How the O.J. trial changed TV news10:40
Joe calls out those 'knowingly voting for a fascist, voting for a racist'03:49
Michael Cohen will be witness at hush money trial, advisor confirms10:31
Mika Brzezinski honored at National Action Network convention03:24
VP Harris slams Trump as 'architect of this health care crisis'04:46
'I can't believe my ears': Garry Kasparov on GOP lawmakers repeating Russian propaganda08:41
What makes Biden's new message against Trump so powerful08:15
Joe: Trump campaign in meltdown mode after abortion statement07:21
Grammy and Oscar winner T Bone Burnett returns to spotlight with solo album08:00
'His life is at risk': Lawmaker calls for release of jailed Russia critic07:24
- Now Playing
What to look for as Trump's historic hush money trial begins09:20
- UP NEXT
'New Cold Wars' looks at the revival of superpower conflict06:10
GOP governor tries to defend his flip-flop on Trump and insurrection05:15
John Kirby: What Iran did was truly unprecedented05:54
Israel will retain our right to defend ourself after Iran's attack, says gov't. spokesperson04:54
Mara Gay: If you support a woman's right to choose, you won't listen to GOP flip-flopping09:38
Play All