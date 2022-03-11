What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't
02:30
Share this -
copied
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski discuss what the media doesn't — and can't — show about the Western world's support for Ukraine, and why. "There's a lack of proper context in news, in what Americans are seeing and what Americans are reading," Joe says. The "massive amount of weapons that are moving from Poland into Ukraine" have to be handled quietly by the government, and news media is not invited. "It's giving Americans a skewed sense."March 11, 2022
UP NEXT
Engel: Russia now trying to actively surround Kyiv
03:35
Now is not the time for bashing China, says head of Council on Foreign Relations
04:36
Fmr. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: Stop using the phrase 'no-fly zone'
11:11
Joe: This is what Russians do because this is all they're capable of doing
08:14
It's 'David and Goliath' in Ukraine and the people are showing resilience: Pfizer CEO