Morning Joe

What the media doesn't show about Western support for Ukraine — and can't

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski discuss what the media doesn't — and can't — show about the Western world's support for Ukraine, and why. "There's a lack of proper context in news, in what Americans are seeing and what Americans are reading," Joe says. The "massive amount of weapons that are moving from Poland into Ukraine" have to be handled quietly by the government, and news media is not invited. "It's giving Americans a skewed sense."March 11, 2022

