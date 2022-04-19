IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia

    05:17
Morning Joe

What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia

05:17

China told Russia it will continue to increase "strategic coordination" with it regardless of international volatility, and Dr. Jeffrey Sachs and Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding join Morning Joe to discuss what is behind the move.April 19, 2022

    What's behind China's plans to increase coordination with Russia

    05:17
