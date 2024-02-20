IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What is a supercommunicator and how can we all become one?
Feb. 20, 202408:56

Morning Joe

What is a supercommunicator and how can we all become one?

08:56

Author Charles Duhigg joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection'.Feb. 20, 2024

