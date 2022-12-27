IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday

    07:33
Morning Joe

SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday

07:33

The Supreme Court is set to decide today whether to keep in place the border policy known as title 42. This policy was enacted during the height of the pandemic and was set to expire last Wednesday. However, Chief Justice Roberts issued a stay on the exploration pending a final decision. The Biden administration has asked Chief Justice Roberts to rule against the challenge issued by GOP-led states to keep title 42 in place, arguing that the public health rationale is no longer valid. Meanwhile, the developing situation at the border is being described by some as a crisis. If title 42 is lifted, it is anticipated that thousands of migrants will enter into El Paso Texas alone. NBC News' Sam Brock joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 27, 2022

    SCOTUS to decide on future of 'Title 42' Tuesday

    07:33

