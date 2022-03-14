What happens if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine?
Council of foreign relations president Richard Haass joins Morning Joe to discuss the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine, and how the United States and NATO would respond to that escalation by Vladimir Putin. "If we can't stop the Russians from using it, Russia itself has to pay an enormous price," Haass says. "We do not want the idea to gain momentum in the world, that you can use weapons of mass destruction with impunity." March 14, 2022
