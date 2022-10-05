IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

What could be next in the Georgia race and will it matter?

08:33

National Republicans are rushing to defend Herschel Walker ahead of the midterms, and John Heilemann joins Morning Joe to discuss what this says about the party and what could come next in the Georgia race and will it matter.Oct. 5, 2022

