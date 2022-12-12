What can Dems who lost in '22 tell us about 2024?

- UP NEXT
UAE launches first Arab-built moon rover04:28
How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work04:54
Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal05:34
'This is the beginning of the new beginning': NASA admin on Artemis I mission03:19
Arizona House member considers potential Senate bid05:55
Republicans in Congress divided on attacking Trump investigations: WaPo07:03
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says if she organized Jan. 6, 'we would have won'10:13
Meet the 18-year-old with the 'determination and drive' to become mayor03:25
NYC healthcare worker sounds alarm on city's mental health crisis09:58
Forbes/Know Your Value luncheon spotlights successful women over 5003:52
Rev. Al: 'Loudmouth' shows me and the country growing into different phases06:07
Sen. Coons: All Americans should celebrate Brittney Griner's return05:29
John Kirby: We are actively working to get Paul Whelan home as well11:13
Joe: Trump didn't give a damn about Paul Whelan when in office10:02
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving the Democratic Party07:01
Brittney Griner touches down on U.S. soil00:24
New book looks at Janet Yellen's impact on the economy05:45
More classified documents found in Trump storage unit07:03
Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Malala Yousafzai set for Forbes 30/5007:14
'Wind at My Back' is a story of two unapologetically Black ballerinas04:40
- UP NEXT
UAE launches first Arab-built moon rover04:28
How Heineken fosters belonging and inclusion at work04:54
Senate Dems race to finalize spending bill deal05:34
'This is the beginning of the new beginning': NASA admin on Artemis I mission03:19
Arizona House member considers potential Senate bid05:55
Republicans in Congress divided on attacking Trump investigations: WaPo07:03
Play All