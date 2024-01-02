IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

WH: The economy is headed in the right direction, and the job is not done

10:13

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joins Morning Joe to discuss the Biden White House's economic policies, why she says the country is headed in the right direction with the economy and what the president's economic priorities are for the year ahead.Jan. 2, 2024

