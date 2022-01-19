IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions 06:06 Rare access inside Notre Dame cathedral rebuilding 04:20 What a thinning out of Russia's embassy in Ukraine could mean 06:56 Senate set to begin debate on voting rights 08:04 The 50 Over 50: EMEA 2022 06:16 Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff 09:21 'Fight' looks at how Gen Z channels their fear and passion 09:25 He became a state senator at 22, and now he wants other young people to run for office 08:54 Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal 07:52 Jonathan Alter: Biden is no Carter, and he should wish he was 10:10 We're looking to get back to status quo on voting rights, says professor 07:43 'Part of a much larger conspiracy': Investigation into 16 Michigan Republicans 06:16 Jon Meacham: MLK legacy should be an inspiration to keep moving 11:58 Electoral act reform picks up support; Sen. Romney says he never got call on Biden election reform 08:28 Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection 06:16 Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry' 06:02 Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again 06:21 Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds' 06:45 Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition 02:49 ‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’ 03:01 White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights 07:16
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins Morning Joe to discuss the president's first year in office, his accomplishments and agenda and why he views the current lack of progress on voting rights as a road block and not the end of the road.
Jan. 19, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions 06:06 Rare access inside Notre Dame cathedral rebuilding 04:20 What a thinning out of Russia's embassy in Ukraine could mean 06:56 Senate set to begin debate on voting rights 08:04 The 50 Over 50: EMEA 2022 06:16 Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff 09:21