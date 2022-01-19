IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions

    06:06

  • Rare access inside Notre Dame cathedral rebuilding

    04:20

  • What a thinning out of Russia's embassy in Ukraine could mean

    06:56

  • Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

    08:04

  • The 50 Over 50: EMEA 2022

    06:16

  • Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff

    09:21

  • 'Fight' looks at how Gen Z channels their fear and passion

    09:25

  • He became a state senator at 22, and now he wants other young people to run for office

    08:54

  • Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal

    07:52

  • Jonathan Alter: Biden is no Carter, and he should wish he was

    10:10

  • We're looking to get back to status quo on voting rights, says professor

    07:43

  • 'Part of a much larger conspiracy': Investigation into 16 Michigan Republicans

    06:16

  • Jon Meacham: MLK legacy should be an inspiration to keep moving

    11:58

  • Electoral act reform picks up support; Sen. Romney says he never got call on Biden election reform

    08:28

  • Oath Keepers weren't expecting QAnon to get in the way of their insurrection

    06:16

  • Carole King: 'The forest service is not serving the forest — It's serving the timber industry'

    06:02

  • Djokovic 'making a mockery' of Australian Open after visa revoked, again

    06:21

  • Joe responds to Lindsey Graham's Trump flip-flop: 'These guys are out of their minds'

    06:45

  • Carl Bernstein: McCarthy, most other Republicans are ‘cravenly’ supporting sedition

    02:49

  • ‘Height of cynicism’: Why Joe thinks Kyrsten Sinema ‘smacks of bad faith’

    03:01

Morning Joe

White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights

07:16

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield joins Morning Joe to discuss the president's first year in office, his accomplishments and agenda and why he views the current lack of progress on voting rights as a road block and not the end of the road.Jan. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    NY Attorney General taking legal action to force Trumps to answer questions

    06:06

  • Rare access inside Notre Dame cathedral rebuilding

    04:20

  • What a thinning out of Russia's embassy in Ukraine could mean

    06:56

  • Senate set to begin debate on voting rights

    08:04

  • The 50 Over 50: EMEA 2022

    06:16

  • Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff

    09:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All