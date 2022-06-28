IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

  • Voters swing back toward Democrats ahead of midterms, polling shows

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    West has to be clear about red lines in Ukraine, says analyst

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    An argument for fixed terms and expanding the court

    06:14

  • Steve Kornacki: Colorado Senate race is 'marquee race' for primary day

    07:05

  • How Democrats can bring Republican women to their side

    07:42

  • House member says Dems need to be seen more as fighters

    08:49

  • Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race

    06:43

  • The 'Republican Road to Hell' chronicled in new book

    12:01

  • Jaime Harrison: Dems have to be relentless in protecting democracy

    09:51

  • Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

    05:00

  • The real dishonesty of the abortion debate

    09:02

  • 'It's time for a serious realignment': Calls grow for Dems to get organized

    10:01

  • Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor

    05:50

  • Majority of voters did not want Roe overturned, polling shows

    02:42

  • Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle

    05:18

  • Illinois prepares for 'potentially 10 to 20,000 more' women cross state lines

    04:27

  • What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

    07:47

  • Claire McCaskill: This is how extreme the law is in Missouri

    03:06

  • Mara Gay: The people who will suffer the most are the most vulnerable

    09:44

  • Sen. Klobuchar: This is an absolute outrage; get mad and vote

    09:50

Morning Joe

West has to be clear about red lines in Ukraine, says analyst

06:45

The Atlantic Council's Michael Bociurkiw and Hagar Chemali discuss the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.June 28, 2022

  • Voters swing back toward Democrats ahead of midterms, polling shows

    08:31
  • Now Playing

    West has to be clear about red lines in Ukraine, says analyst

    06:45
  • UP NEXT

    An argument for fixed terms and expanding the court

    06:14

  • Steve Kornacki: Colorado Senate race is 'marquee race' for primary day

    07:05

  • How Democrats can bring Republican women to their side

    07:42

  • House member says Dems need to be seen more as fighters

    08:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All